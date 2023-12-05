Woman who killed partner’s new lover in ‘jealous rage’ lies to police at murder scene

A woman who attacked and killed her partner’s new lover in a “jealous rage” is captured lying to police officers about how her DNA was found on her victim.

Sarah McKenzie, 62, murdered Joy Boulton, 59, on 11 May this year, afer discovering her former partner had moved into Ms Boulton’s home in Ash, Surrey.

Police bodycam footage shows McKenzie at the murder scene, lying to officers as she tries to explain why her DNA would be found under Ms Boulton’s fingernails.

McKenzie, of Fairview Road, Ash, was found guilty of murder and perverting the course of justice.

Appearing at Guildford Crown Court on Monday (4 December), she was sentenced to 26 years in prison.