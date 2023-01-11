Moment killer buys knife he used to murder estranged wife caught on CCTV

The moment a killer bought the knife he used to murder his estranged wife has been captured on CCTV.

Satpreet Singh Gandhi, 37, killed Harleen Kaur Satpreet Gandhi by stabbing her to death at her home in Leeds on 5 September 2022.

Footage shows Gandhi purchasing the knife from an Asda store in Kirkstall Road and running away from the basement flat after murdering Harleen, who had separated from him six months earlier.

Gandhi pleaded guilty to murder. On 9 January he was sentenced to life with a minimum of 23 years and four months.

