Tory leadership contender Nadhim Zahawi claims tax investigation 'a smear campaign'

Nadhim Zahawi has said he is “clearly being smeared”, after questions were reportedly raised about his tax and personal finance arrangements before his appointment as chancellor on Wednesday 6 July.

The former vaccine minister told Sky News:“I’ve always declared my taxes, I will answer any questions HMRC has of me.”

The Tory MP announced his candidacy to become the new Conservative leader and head of the country, on Saturday evening (9 July), and has since pledged he would publish his accounts annually should he become prime minister.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.