‘It’s sick’: Joe Biden condemns Nashville school shooting

Joe Biden described a shooting at a school in Nashville as "sick" as he called on US lawmakers to do more to stop gun violence.

Six people, including three children, died after the attack at a private Christian elementary school in Nashville on Monday, 27 March.

A 28-year-old female shooter, who killed three children and three adults, was killed at the scene by police officers who were deployed to The Covenant School.

"It's heartbreaking, a family's worst nightmare", the president said.

