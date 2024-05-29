ToryministerMark Harper was asked if his party “has a problem with young people” as he was grilled on the Conservative plans to bring back national service.

The transport secretary was quizzed on his party’s plans by Victoria Derbyshire when he appeared on BBC Newsnight on Tuesday (28 May).

Referring to the Consevative’s pledge to bring back national service, the extension of student loan repayment terms and rising rent costs, Ms Derbyshire asked: “Have the Tories got a problem with young people?"

Mr Harper responded: “No, not at all."