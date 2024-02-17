Moscow police detain mourners laying flowers at Navalny memorial event

Police in Moscow have been spotted detaining mourners showing their support following the death of Alexei Navalny.

It’s thought that at least 177 people were detained across Friday (16 February) and Saturday (17 February) at events which included the laying of flowers, and protests.

Passersby filmed on their phones while police were seen carrying people away in Moscow and St Petersburg.

Authorities have warned Russians against participating in demonstrations.

No official cause of death has been released for Navalny, but blamed is being shifted towards Vladimir Putin.