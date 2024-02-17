‘We all know it was murder’: Senior Tory blames Putin for Navalny’s death

Foreign Affairs Committee chairwoman Alicia Kearns claims that the death of Alexei Navalny was a result of ‘murder’ by Russia’s Vladimir Putin.

“Putin has tried to murder Navalny multiple times”, she said at the Munich Security Conference. “The reason is to silence that dream of freedom that so many Russians have and that he [Navalny] represented.”

Foreign secretary David Cameron has already vowed that the UK will step in and hold Russia accountable for what happened.

Navalny’s family are now calling for his body to be released.