Mother bear and cub roam streets of Jammu and Kashmir city

A mother bear and her cub were spied roaming the streets of the Indian-administered territory of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, 11 September.

Footage shared by local police shows the pair casually gallivanting through the Rajbagh area of Srinagar.

Thankfully, officials were able to safely capture the wild animals in the early hours of Monday after they were spied behind the SPS Museum.

No injuries were sustained, and there was no reported damage to properly.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.