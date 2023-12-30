These are the current scenes at London’s St Pancras International.

All Eurostar and Southeastern high-speed trains are currently cancelled due to flooding in the Thames tunnel on Saturday (30 December).

The Independent’s travel journalist Simon Calder said: “It’s absolute carnage here and New Year travel chaos mounts.”

Flooding has occurred in both railway tunnels near Ebbsfleet International, meaning both tunnels are closed.

This means no trains can run between London St Pancras International and Ebbsfleet International.

Disruption is expected until 12 noon.