Mesmerizing time-lapse footage shows an apocalyptic New York City landscape vanishing into orange smoke from extensive wildfires in Canada.

The science-fiction-like orange glow from the wildfire smoke consumed the World Trade Center and the New York City skyline.

People vulnerable to poor air quality have been advised to avoid going outdoors and to wear masks to protect themselves from the smoke.

New York City is currently the world's most polluted major city, surpassing Delhi, Baghdad and Kuwait, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) describing the air pollution level as “hazardous”.