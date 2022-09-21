Donald Trump and three children sued by New York Attorney General

New York Attorney General Letitia James is suing Donald Trump, his three eldest children, and the Trump Organization following a civil investigation into allegations of fraud.

Ms James said that a lawsuit had been filed against the former US president for “violating the law as part of his efforts to generate profits for himself, his family, and his company.”

The twice-impeached president “falsely inflated his net worth by billions of dollars to unjustly enrich himself,” aided by Donald Trump Jr, Ivanka Trump, and Eric Trump, according to the attorney general.

