Masked man tries to snatch child from father’s hands in broad daylight

A masked man attempted to snatch a child from his father’s hands in broad daylight in Brooklyn, New York City, surveillance footage from 9 November shows.

Neighborhood watch group Crown Heights Shomrim Patrol (CH Shomrim) posted footage of a father walking with his two children on Kingston Avenue before an unidentified individual grabbed the boy’s hand and attempted to walk away.

The father holds on to his son’s hand before pushing the masked man away.

CH Shomrim said an arrest was made thanks to collaboration between their volunteers and the NYPD’s 71st precinct.