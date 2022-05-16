Police have shared footage of the moment they rescued a woman from a sinking car in the town of LeRay, New York.

The state troopers worked with members of the Evans Mills Fire Department to pull the driver out of trouble, after she crashed her vehicle into a retention pond.

Joanne Tanner drove off the road, through the guidewire and a six-foot chain-link fence before entering the reservoir, police said.

After being rescued, she was ultimately arrested for driving while intoxicated (DWI), unlicensed operation of a vehicle and speeding.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.