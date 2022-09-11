‘Bell of hope’ rings in New York in honour of 9/11 victims

The "bell of hope" at at St. Paul's Chapel in New York rang today, 11 September, in memory of 9/11 victims 21 years on from the attacks.

On 11 September, 2001, Islamist extremists hijacked four planes, crashing into the Pentagon, the World Trade Center, and a field in Shankville, Pennsylvania, killing nearly 3,000 people.

Commemorative events were held across the US on Sunday, including at the Pentagon, where president Joe Biden gave a speech remembering the victims.

