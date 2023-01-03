‘Intolerable’ NHS pressures show little sign of relenting, government warned

Pressure on the NHS shows little sign of relenting, the government has been warned as ministers come under increasing scrutiny to respond to the crisis.

Top medical professionals have described the health service’s current situation as “unbearable” and “intolerable.”

More than 12 NHS trusts and ambulance services declared critical incidents over the Christmas period. Officials cited rising flu cases and the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic among the factors impacting the health service.

Rishi Sunak and Steve Barclay are facing calls to address concerns about the state of emergency care.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.