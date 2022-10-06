Nurses to vote on strike in first ever UK-wide ballot

Hundreds of thousands of nurses will begin voting on Thursday, 6 October, on whether to strike over pay.

For the first time in its 106-year history, the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) is asking members if they want to go on strike in the union’s first UK-wide ballot.

Industrial action risks disrupting the NHS this winter.

The RCN argued that nurses should get a rise of 5 per cent above inflation, which is currently 10.1 per cent.

