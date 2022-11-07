Grant Shapps says nurses going on strike ‘won’t help anyone’

Nurses going on strike “won’t help anyone,” Grant Shapps has said.

The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) is expected to announce this week that its members have voted for strikes, in the union’s first national action over a pay dispute.

Health workers in other unions, such as ambulance staff and cleaners, are also voting on industrial action over pay.

Speaking to Sky News, the business secretary said: “A million workers got £1400 extra last year. It’s in all our interests to see the NHS working... strikes won’t help anyone, I hope that is resolved.”

