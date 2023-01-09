NHS staff feeling ‘real sense of moral injury’, says shadow health secretary

Wes Streeting has called strikes by NHS workers a “cry for help” as he warned that staff are feeling a “real sense of moral injury”.

The shadow health secretary urged the government to get “around the table” to negotiate on “pay and wider issues” in the health service.

“I don’t think we should be in any doubt about how staff are feeling - a real sense of moral injury actually - about the conditions they are working in,” Mr Streeting said on Monday morning.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.