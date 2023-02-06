A union chief has accused the government of choosing to “punish” nurses as tens of thousands of NHS staff staged the biggest walkout in the service’s history.

Nurses walked out alongside GMB and Unite paramedics, call handlers and other staff at ambulance trusts.

Pat Cullen, general secretary of the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) urged ministers to “get around a table” to discuss pay in England “as they’ve done in Wales and Scotland.”

The government has indicated that they will not budge on pay for 2022/23.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.