Rishi Sunak has finally admitted to using private healthcare, after previously refusing to answer questions about the subject.

The prime minister said he had used “independent” health care - outside of the NHS - during a fiery opening PMQs exchange.

“I am registered with an NHS GP,” Mr Sunak said, before adding: “I have used independent health care in the past.”

Shortly after Mr Suank made his admission, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer accused the Tories of going from “clapping nurses to sacking them”.

