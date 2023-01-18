An intensive care nurse has broken down in tears, saying she can “barely make ends meet”, as thousands of nurses across England strike over pay.

Nav Singh, 38, said she is struggling to pay her bills with her job in the NHS. She arrived in London from Canada seven years ago, where she also worked as a nurse.

Speaking from the picket line outside King’s College Hospital in south-east London, she held a sign reading: “You’re killing me Rishi. Fair pay now”.

