Listen as Victoria Atkins clashes with Nick Robinson over NHS spending during an appearance on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme on Thursday 11 April.

The health secretary was challenged on the Conservative Party’s promise of “unfunded tax cuts at a time that there is a crisis in the NHS”.

Host Robinson took issue with chancellor Jeremy Hunt’s decision to cut 4p off national insurance at the same time that Rishi Sunak is failing to meet his promise to cut hospital waiting lists.

Ms Atkins responded by suggesting that the government is “spending record amounts on the NHS”, which Mr Robinson described as a “meaningless statistic”.