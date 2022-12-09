Backstreet Boys' Nick Carter accused of sexual battery of autistic teenager

Backstreet Boys star Nick Carter is being sued for the alleged sexual battery of a teenage fan with autism and cerebral palsy.

Shannon Ruth, then 17, alleges that Carter, then 21, invited her onto the band’s tour bus after a concert in Tacoma, Washington, in 2001.

In the lawsuit, Ms Ruth claims that Carter pulled down his trousers and exposed himself before sexually assaulting her.

A source close to Carter told TMZ that the singer is “focusing on his family and mourning the death of his brother [Aaron Carter]” and called the accusations “categorically false.”

