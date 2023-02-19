Independent TV
Penny Mordaunt condemns ‘drama and distraction’ surrounding Nicola Bulley case
Penny Mordaunt has condemned what she described as the “drama and distraction” surrounding the search for Nicola Bulley.
The Commons leader spoke about the missing mother with Trevor Phillips on Sophy Ridge on Sunday.
She said the home secretary and prime minister are right to express concerns regarding the handling of the case.
Mordaunt said: “I can’t image what this must have been like for her family.
“It’s bad enough if a member of your family goes missing, but to have all this additional drama and distraction from the most important thing which is what happened to her. “
01:08