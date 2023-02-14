Handwritten messages left for missing Nicola Bulley close to where she disappeared

Friends and family have shown missing mother-of-two Nicola Bulley has not been forgotten by leaving yellow ribbons with handwritten messages on a bridge close to where she disappeared.

Ms Bulley, 45, vanished on 27 January while walking her dog in St Michael’s on Wyre in Lancashire, shortly after dropping her daughters, aged six and nine, at school.

Ribbons with messages including “We need you home Nicola”, “praying for your safe return” and “I love you” have been tied to a footbridge over the River Wyre.

