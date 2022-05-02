Nicola Sturgeon has spoken out on how sexism in politics forced her to change her look to fit in.

It comes off the back of recent reports of misogyny in parliament.

"I did adapt how I dressed, what I wore, how I looked, how I conducted myself, to try and protect myself from some of the things that are said about women in politics," she told the BBC of when she first started out.

"We've got to all play a part in having a culture that just doesn't tolerate that."