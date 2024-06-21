Nigel Farage appeared to celebrate in the pub as Denmark scored their equaliser against England on Thursday afternoon (20 June).

The Reform UK leader shared footage of himself surrounded by jubilant fans cheering and chanting while watching the Euro 2024 fixture.

Despite wearing an England shirt as he stood at the bar, Mr Farage didn’t seem too downbeat as Denmark netted their equaliser.

He was seen smiling and posing for photos with his thumb up while a TV behind him showed Morten Hjulmand celebrating his goal.

England took the lead early in the Group C fixture, but couldn’t hold on and drew the game 1-1.