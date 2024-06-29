Nigel Farage clashed with Question Time host Fiona Bruce during a heated leader’s election debate.

The presenter and journalist read off a series of offensive remarks made by Reform candidates to the leader during Friday’s programme (28 June).

Mr Farage replied: “I don't know any of them."

The host asked: "Why are you still standing them?"

Mr Farage said: "Every party has problems in a snap election.. We paid a vetting company £144,000 to vet our candidates, they didn't do it".

Ms Bruce replied: "That's not the question I'm asking. These comments by your candidates have been widely reported. You don't need a vetting company. Why are they still standing?"