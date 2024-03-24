137 kidnapped Nigerian schoolchildren released unharmed after almost one month

137 schoolchildren who were kidnapped by gunmen in Nigeria have been returned unharmed, according to officials.

Held captive since 7 March, the incident in Kaduna state was the first mass kidnapping incident in Nigeria since 2021.

“We … thank all Nigerians who prayed fervently for the safe return of the school children. This is indeed a day of joy,” governor, Uba Sani, wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

“The Nigerian Army also deserves special commendation for showing that with courage, determination and commitment, criminal elements can be degraded and security restored in our communities.”