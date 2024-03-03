Presidential candidate Nikki Haley was grilled by Kristen Welker on Meet the Press about whether or not she would stand by the RNC pledge she took to endorse the eventual winner of the Republican presidential primary.

“Do you still feel bound by that pledge?” Welker asked.

Donald Trump is currently leading in the GOP primary. Haley would be expected to endorse Trump if he is the nominee and she sticks to the pledge.

After skirting around the question, Haley finally answered Welker’s question directly: “No, I think I’ll make what decision I want to make.”