Nikki Haley believes she “has a duty” to challenge for the Republican presidential nomination, despite defeat to Donald Trump in the South Carolina primary.

Addressing supporters on Saturday night (24 February), Ms Haley framed her candidacy as an alternative for the voters who do not want to see a rematch between Mr Trump and Joe Biden in November.

“I said earlier this week that no matter what happens in South Carolina, I would continue to run for president. I’m a woman of my word,” Ms Haley said.

“In the next 10 days, another 21 states and territories will speak. They have the right to a real choice, not a Soviet-style election with only one candidate. And I have a duty to give them that choice.”