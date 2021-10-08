Watch live as the Nobel Peace Prize is announced, honouring an individual or organization that has “done the most or the best work for fraternity between nations”.

The Norweigan Nobel Committee will announce the recipient who will receive a gold medal and 10 million Swedish kronor (£840,000).

Last year’s winner was the World Food Program which was established in 1961 by P.S President Dwight Eisenhower to fight hunger around the globe.

Yesterday the Nobel Prize for Literature was awarded to Zanzibar-born novelist Abdulrazak Gurnah.

The 73-year-old is the author of 10 novels, most notably Paradise and Desertion.