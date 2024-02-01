The son of Nobel Peace Prize winner Aung San Suu Kyi has given a health update on his mother after receiving confirmation she is alive - three years after she was removed from power in a military coup.

Kim Aris, who lives in the UK, says he has received a handwritten letter from Ms Suu Kyi, the first direct communication with the imprisoned political leader since before the military removed her from power on 1 February 2021.

In an interview with Sky News on Thursday (1 February), Mr Aris explained how his mother has several ongoing health issues.

He said: “At her age, I do worry for her.”