Moment Norfolk mother arrested after trying to hire hitman to kill her ex

Police bodycam footage captures the moment a mother was arrested after attempting to hire someone to kill her ex-partner.

Helen Hewlett, 44, of King’s Lynn, Norfolk, paid over £20,000 in Bitcoin to an online account called “Online Killers Market”. Her order stated she wanted “someone killed in Norfolk - vital it looks like an accident.”

Hewlett provided the account with the victim’s name, home address, workplace address, and a photo of him.

The mother-of-five was found guilty of soliciting murder and stalking without serious alarm or distress.

