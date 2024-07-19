A headteacher who harassed a junior colleague who turned down his advances pretended to pass out during his arrest in March 2023.

Gregory Hill, 48, of Valley Way, Fakenham, repeatedly messaged a newly-qualified teacher at Howard Junior School in King’s Lynn using school social media accounts over 12 months.

He claimed he had “fallen in love” with the victim, insisted she join him on a school trip instead of colleagues, and blamed a “slip of the finger” for a WhatsApp telephone call he made to her just before midnight one evening, Norfolk Police said.

Hill was found guilty of one count of harassment and another count of resisting arrest.

He is due to be sentenced on 2 September.