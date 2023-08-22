North Korea's first passenger flight in three years took off on Tuesday, 22 August.

JS151, an Air Koryo flight from Pyongyang, landed in Beijing for the first time since Covid-19 pandemic lockdowns began in 2020.

Western tour companies that operate in North Korea said the flight appeared to be scheduled to return North Koreans who had been trapped in China due to years of border closures.

"China approved Air Koryo’s scheduled flight plans from Pyongyang to Beijing to Pyongyang and other passenger routes requested by the airline according to procedures,” according to comments from China's foreign ministry cited by the South China Morning Post.