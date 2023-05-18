Kim Jong Un and his 10-year-old daughter inspect North Korean military spy satellite

Photographs appear show North Korea’s Kim Jong Un examining a finished military spy satellite accompanied by his young daughter.

The leader and Kim Ju Ae, who is thought to be around 10 years old, donned lab coats as they were pictured talking to officials near an object thought to be a component of a satellite.

North Korea’s state Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said Kim approved a “future action plan” satellite launch preparations.

