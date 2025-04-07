North Korea hosts first international marathon since coronavirus pandemic

Hundreds of runners participated in North Korea’s first international marathon since the coronavirus pandemic began.

Before Sunday's (6 April) race, the last Pyongyang International Marathon was in 2019.

North Koreans won both the men's race and women's race.

A travel company that brings foreigners to North Korea, Koryo Tours, said they had brought in at least two hundred people for the marathon who are classed as amateurs with serious running experience.

Tourism and foreign business remain severely restricted by authorities in North Korea.