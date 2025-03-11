The moment an oil tanker collided with a cargo vessel in the North Sea off the coast of East Yorkshire has been captured by a marine traffic website.

The images show the tanker, the US-flagged MV Stena Immaculate, coming into contact with the Portugal-registered MV Solong off the Humber Estuary, near Hull.

Lifeboats can be seen responding to the incident on the Marine Traffic website.

The alarm was raised just before 10am on Monday (10 March), according to an HM Coastguard spokesperson. A rescue operation was launched, and more than 30 people were brought ashore.