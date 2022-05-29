Cries of “no surrender” echoed at Stormont early on Saturday afternoon as crowds gathered in Belfast to mark Northern Ireland's centenary.

About 20,000 marchers, with tens of thousands more spectators, crowded Belfast city centre after making their way from the parliament buildings.

At around 6pm on Saturday, the final bands and marchers were arriving after a day that saw unionists from across Northern Ireland meet to celebrate the century since partition.

While political deadlock remains in the region, attendees at the delayed centenary event were upbeat and in a relaxed mood.

