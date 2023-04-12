Biden and Sunak meet in Belfast to mark Good Friday Agreement anniversary

Rishi Sunak and Joe Biden met in Belfast on Wednesday, 12 April, to hold bilateral talks coinciding with the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.

The two world leaders were pictured in the Grand Central Hotel as the US president said that he was here "to listen."

Mr Biden will later deliver a speech to Ulster University and meet Northern Ireland's political leaders.

The US president will also meet meet Irish president Michael D Higgins and visit County Mayo, where his ancestors are from, as part of a four-day visit.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.