A 21-year-old man has died after being stabbed at Notting Hill Carnival, the Metropolitan Police have confirmed.

Officers provided emergency first aid to the victim until paramedics arrived at the scene, but he was later pronounced dead at a west London hospital.

The force also confirmed that more than 200 arrests were made during the event and “a number of violent incidents and serious stabbings” prompted a section 60 order to be put in place until 1am on Tuesday (30 August) within the event’s borders.

