Man fatally stabbed at Notting Hill Carnival named as rapper TKorStretch

A man who was fatally stabbed at Notting Hill Carnival has been named as a 21-year-old rapper and father-to-be Takayo Nembhard.

Nembhard, who used the stage name TKorStretch, died after he was stabbed amid crowded scenes at the event on Monday, 29 August.

Chris Patrick, the rapper's manager, confirmed on Tuesday that he was the victim of the attack.

The Bristol man was visiting the carnival with his sister and friends, according to Patrick.

