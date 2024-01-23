Grace O’Malley-Kumar’s brother vows he will ‘never forgive’ sister’s killer

Grace O’Malley-Kumar’s brother has said he will “never forgive” the man who killed his sister in the Nottingham attack last June.

The 19-year-old was fatally stabbed by Valdo Calocane alongside fellow Nottingham University student Barnaby Webber, whom she tried to protect from the attack.

On Tuesday (23 January), prosecutors accepted Calocane’s plea of manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility due to “serious” mental illness.

“He’s taken away my older sister. One day when my parents are gone I’m going to be left on my own... my future children won’t have an aunt, they won’t have cousins,” James O’Malley-Kumar told Sky News.