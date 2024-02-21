The mother of Barnaby Webber, who was one of three people killed in the Nottingham attacks, has broken her silence after two police officers were disciplined over a related “crude” WhatsApp message.

Mr Webber, Ian Coates, and Grace O’Malley-Kumar were killed by Valdo Calocane on 13 June last year.

Nottinghamshire Police said its professional standards directorate found one message posted on WhatsApp about the attack, and “took action immediately”.

Emma Webber said it was an “abhorrent” way to conduct an investigation, and said “Shame on you” to the officers responsible.

She told BBC Breakfast on Wednesday (21 February) the families had not been made aware of the data breach.