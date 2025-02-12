Starmer apologised for handling of Nottingham attacks, families say

The father of a Nottingham attack victim has thanked Sir Keir Starmer from "father to father" for announcing a judge-led public inquiry that is due to take place in “a matter of weeks”.

Relatives of Barnaby Webber, Grace O’Malley-Kumar and Ian Coates met the prime minister at Number 10 on Wednesday (12 February), where they say they were told by Sir Keir that a “number of different agencies” would be scrutinised by the probe.

Valdo Calocane killed 19-year-old students Mr Webber and Ms O’Malley-Kumar and 65-year-old caretaker Mr Coates before attempting to kill three other people in June 2023.

He was sentenced to an indefinite hospital order in January 2024 after admitting manslaughter by diminished responsibility and attempted murder.