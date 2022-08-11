Children play on ‘live’ train tracks in shocking CCTV released for rail safety campaign

Shocking footage released by the British Transport Police (BTP) shows a group of children playing on live train tracks in Nottinghamshire.

In the video, children walk onto the small crossing before two of them step onto the tracks.

One of them can be heard screaming before the trio exit through another gate.

The footage has been released as part of a safety campaign urging parents and carers to warn children and young people of the dangers of trespassing on train tracks.

Several serious incidents have occurred across the East Midlands this summer.

