Amish man in horse-drawn cart leads police on low-speed chase

An Amish man led police on a low-speed chase in a horse-drawn buggy after driving the wrong way down a road in Orwell, Ohio.

Footage shared by the Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Office shows deputies confronting the driver, who had “rammed” his horse and cart into a police cruiser.

The sheriff's office confirmed they were called to help Orwell Police with a “reckless operator” on May 14.

In further police bodycam footage, officers attempted to wake up the “drunk” driver who had “passed out” in the buggy.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.