Moment police injure 17-month-old during raid on incorrect home

A 17-month-old baby was injured after police raided the wrong house, breaking down the door and throwing a flashbang into the property in Ohio.

Kevin Brubaker, mayor of Elyria, Ohio, released the footage and called the 10 January incident “serious and disturbing.”

The footage shows armed officers from Elyria Police Department breaking down the door of Courtney Price and her infant son’s home and throwing in a flashbang.

Smoke immediately surrounded the child, who was on a ventilator at the time, but Mrs Price was unable to take care of him as police took her into custody.

Ambulances were called to the scene to provide medical attention, and medics assessed the child and provided transportation to a nearby hospital.

“Any allegation suggesting the child was exposed to chemical agents, lack of medical attention or negligence is not true,” said Elyria Police in a statement posted to Facebook.