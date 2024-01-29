Truck carrying 7,500 gallons of diesel engulfed in flames after Ohio crash

A truck carrying approximately 7,500 gallons (28,390 litres) of diesel, according to the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency, crashed on Saturday (27 January) killing the driver.

The vehicle was travelling northbound on State Route 8 and attempted to get on Interstate 271 north when the driver lost control and went over the side of the bridge in Northfield Center Township, according to Summit County Sheriff’s Office.

It landed on the northbound lanes of State Route 8 and exploded in flames.

A nearby creek briefly caught fire, and emergency services worked to stop the spread of the fuel.

Crews will excavate impacted soil according to the state EPA.

The crash is under investigation.